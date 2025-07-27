Kerala Governor Hails Education Policy's Decolonisation Efforts

During the Gyan Sabha conference, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar lauded the National Education Policy 2020 as a pioneering step towards decolonising India's education.

He addressed an audience that included RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, showcasing the policy's alignment with holistic development objectives.

Arlekar emphasised that the concept of Viksit Bharat encompasses more than economic growth, focusing on the overall progression of society.