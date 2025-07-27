Left Menu

Kerala Governor Hails Education Policy's Decolonisation Efforts

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar praised the National Education Policy 2020 as a significant step towards decolonising India's education. Speaking at the Gyan Sabha conference, he highlighted that Viksit Bharat extends beyond economics to comprehensive societal development, in an event attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 18:06 IST
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
  • India

During the Gyan Sabha conference, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar lauded the National Education Policy 2020 as a pioneering step towards decolonising India's education.

He addressed an audience that included RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, showcasing the policy's alignment with holistic development objectives.

Arlekar emphasised that the concept of Viksit Bharat encompasses more than economic growth, focusing on the overall progression of society.

