Delhi School Lab Controversy: A Clash Over Education Infrastructure

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has refuted claims made by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood regarding the state of computer labs in government schools. Sood alleged that the previous AAP administration left non-functional labs in schools.

No comment has been received from the BJP over these allegations. AAP's Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj contends this is a tactic by the BJP to discredit existing systems and justify new expenditures, warning it could lead to a procurement scam.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, through a video of students using functional computers, challenged Sood's assertions. Attempts to visit more schools were reportedly blocked by the authorities under orders to restrict MLA entries into labs, raising more questions about the BJP's motives.

