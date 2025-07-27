Left Menu

Delhi School Lab Controversy: A Clash Over Education Infrastructure

The Aam Aadmi Party accused Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood of lying about the condition of computer labs in government schools. AAP argues that existing labs are functional and the claims are politically motivated. They allege that BJP's intentions are to justify new purchases, possibly hinting at a scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:04 IST
Delhi School Lab Controversy: A Clash Over Education Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has refuted claims made by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood regarding the state of computer labs in government schools. Sood alleged that the previous AAP administration left non-functional labs in schools.

No comment has been received from the BJP over these allegations. AAP's Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj contends this is a tactic by the BJP to discredit existing systems and justify new expenditures, warning it could lead to a procurement scam.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, through a video of students using functional computers, challenged Sood's assertions. Attempts to visit more schools were reportedly blocked by the authorities under orders to restrict MLA entries into labs, raising more questions about the BJP's motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025