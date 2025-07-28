Cybersecurity Breach: Odisha's Higher Education Department Hits Snag

In a concerning cybersecurity breach, the Instagram account of Odisha's Higher Education Department was compromised on Monday. The state government swiftly responded by retrieving the account and removing unrelated posts.

An official confirmed the breach and announced plans to file an FIR to investigate the cyberattack further. Prompt actions were essential to regain control of the account.

In a related incident, Ravenshaw University's official website was also hacked, raising apprehensions about the security of state-operated digital platforms.

