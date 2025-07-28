Left Menu

Cybersecurity Breach: Odisha's Higher Education Department Hits Snag

The Instagram account of Odisha's Higher Education Department was hacked, prompting the state government to take immediate action, including filing an FIR. Unauthorized posts were uploaded, but swift measures led to the account's retrieval. Additionally, the Ravenshaw University's official website was reportedly hacked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-07-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 10:50 IST
Cybersecurity Breach: Odisha's Higher Education Department Hits Snag
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning cybersecurity breach, the Instagram account of Odisha's Higher Education Department was compromised on Monday. The state government swiftly responded by retrieving the account and removing unrelated posts.

An official confirmed the breach and announced plans to file an FIR to investigate the cyberattack further. Prompt actions were essential to regain control of the account.

In a related incident, Ravenshaw University's official website was also hacked, raising apprehensions about the security of state-operated digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025