Cybersecurity Breach: Odisha's Higher Education Department Hits Snag
The Instagram account of Odisha's Higher Education Department was hacked, prompting the state government to take immediate action, including filing an FIR. Unauthorized posts were uploaded, but swift measures led to the account's retrieval. Additionally, the Ravenshaw University's official website was reportedly hacked.
In a concerning cybersecurity breach, the Instagram account of Odisha's Higher Education Department was compromised on Monday. The state government swiftly responded by retrieving the account and removing unrelated posts.
An official confirmed the breach and announced plans to file an FIR to investigate the cyberattack further. Prompt actions were essential to regain control of the account.
In a related incident, Ravenshaw University's official website was also hacked, raising apprehensions about the security of state-operated digital platforms.
