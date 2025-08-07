Tinkerers' Lab: Redefining Engineering Education at Ahmedabad University

Left Menu

The Tinkerers' Lab at Ahmedabad University offers a hands-on learning environment for engineering students. It provides access to advanced tools and collaboration opportunities for academic and entrepreneurial projects. The Lab aims to foster innovation, supported by industry partnerships and integrating with the University's experiential learning approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:15 IST
Ahmedabad University is revolutionizing engineering education with its Tinkerers' Lab, offering students an unmatched hands-on learning experience. The lab, equipped with cutting-edge tools such as 3D printers and laser cutters, allows students to apply theoretical concepts to real-world projects.

Open 24×7 and fully managed by students, the Tinkerers' Lab is a fertile ground for innovation, encouraging creativity and experimentation. It also offers a pathway to VentureStudio, the University's incubation hub, for students looking to commercialize their ideas.

Launched in collaboration with industry leaders, the Lab plays a crucial role in Ahmedabad University's mission to provide experiential learning, supported by its ecosystem of advanced education and research initiatives.

