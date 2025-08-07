Tinkerers' Lab: Redefining Engineering Education at Ahmedabad University

Ahmedabad University is revolutionizing engineering education with its Tinkerers' Lab, offering students an unmatched hands-on learning experience. The lab, equipped with cutting-edge tools such as 3D printers and laser cutters, allows students to apply theoretical concepts to real-world projects.

Open 24×7 and fully managed by students, the Tinkerers' Lab is a fertile ground for innovation, encouraging creativity and experimentation. It also offers a pathway to VentureStudio, the University's incubation hub, for students looking to commercialize their ideas.

Launched in collaboration with industry leaders, the Lab plays a crucial role in Ahmedabad University's mission to provide experiential learning, supported by its ecosystem of advanced education and research initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)