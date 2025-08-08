Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Delhi's New Fee Regulation Bill

Former Delhi education minister Atishi criticized a new fee regulation bill, alleging it favors private schools and lacks transparency measures. The bill excludes financial audits and sets a high complaint threshold, limiting parental involvement and legal recourse. Education Minister Ashish Sood claims it targets malpractice, proposing penalties for violations.

Controversy has flared following the introduction of a new fee regulation bill in Delhi, drawing criticism from former education minister Atishi. She argues that the bill unfairly benefits private schools to the detriment of parents and omits essential measures for transparency.

The Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, introduced during the Monsoon Session by Education Minister Ashish Sood, has sparked debate. The bill aims to curb malpractices and establish a robust regulatory framework, but critics argue it lacks an audit mechanism to check arbitrary fee hikes.

Sood defends the legislation as a comprehensive measure against malpractice, proposing penalties up to Rs 10 lakh for persistent offenders. However, the bill mandates that 15% of parents must unite to file a complaint, a clause Atishi contends is restrictive. Previous access to legal recourse through the High Court is also removed, raising concerns about limited avenues for parents to challenge fee increases.

