Tragic Incident at J C Bose University: Unresolved Mysteries and Allegations

A 22-year-old mechanical engineering student reportedly ended her life at J C Bose University of Science and Technology in Faridabad. Authorities revealed that Vanshika, a third-year student, allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room after sending her roommate away on a pretext.

Further details emerged as her father, Avinash, claimed Vanshika was involved in an argument with a man named Saurabh shortly before the incident. He also alleged harassment by a hostel staff member. The university has stated that a police probe is underway to uncover the truth.

While Vanshika's mobile phone has been seized, police are yet to receive a formal complaint. Investigations continue to determine why Vanshika took this drastic step, as the community awaits answers to these unsettling allegations.