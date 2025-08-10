Left Menu

Tragic Incident at J C Bose University: Unresolved Mysteries and Allegations

A 22-year-old student at J C Bose University allegedly took her own life in her hostel room. Vanshika's father claims she had a dispute with a man named Saurabh and faced harassment from hostel staff. The university awaits the police investigation to clarify the circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:29 IST
Tragic Incident at J C Bose University: Unresolved Mysteries and Allegations
Vanshika
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old mechanical engineering student reportedly ended her life at J C Bose University of Science and Technology in Faridabad. Authorities revealed that Vanshika, a third-year student, allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room after sending her roommate away on a pretext.

Further details emerged as her father, Avinash, claimed Vanshika was involved in an argument with a man named Saurabh shortly before the incident. He also alleged harassment by a hostel staff member. The university has stated that a police probe is underway to uncover the truth.

While Vanshika's mobile phone has been seized, police are yet to receive a formal complaint. Investigations continue to determine why Vanshika took this drastic step, as the community awaits answers to these unsettling allegations.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025