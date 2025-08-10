Reflecting on NEP 2020: Five Years On
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University hosted a workshop to commemorate the five-year anniversary of the National Education Policy, 2020. Attendees included university leaders and delegates nationwide, who discussed NEP's implications and future implementation strategies. Highlights included speeches by notable academic figures and a consensus on key academic issues.
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, in collaboration with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), organized a significant national workshop to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy, 2020. The workshop welcomed academic leaders from around India to discuss the policy's impact and way forward.
The event, titled 'NEP 2020: Resolutions, Efforts, and Challenges', took place at the Shri Gorakhnath Research Centre. Vice-Chancellors from eight universities, along with directors from two research institutes and around 200 delegates, participated in the discussions. The ABVP highlighted the inspiration drawn from Gorakhpur for the NEP, emphasizing its deep-rooted connection to Indian identity.
The workshop also featured remarks from Gorakhpur University Vice-Chancellor Professor Poonam Tandon, who stressed the importance of reviewing NEP implementation. She noted Uttar Pradesh's proactive adoption of the policy, even amidst the challenges posed by COVID-19. The event concluded with an agreement between several universities on academic cooperation, marking a new chapter in educational collaboration.
