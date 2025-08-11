Tragic Loss Sparks Overhaul of Anti-Ragging Measures at IISER Kolkata

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Kolkata is reorganizing its anti-ragging framework after the tragic death of Anamtira Roy, a 24-year-old PhD student. Roy passed away from a suspected drug overdose at AIIMS Kalyani, having fallen ill at the university's premises.

The autonomous institute will disband its current anti-ragging cell and form a new one, including student representatives, to tackle harassment issues. These steps come as IISER faces increased scrutiny over its handling of mental stress and harassment among students.

A fact-finding committee and a special investigation team are being set up to delve into the circumstances of Roy's death. His cousin and friends allege he was bullied by colleagues, leading to severe emotional stress. The administration promises cooperation with police and a thorough internal probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)