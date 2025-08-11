Left Menu

Vidya Spandana: Empowering Dreams through Education

Alliance University's 'Vidya Spandana' initiative supports seven economically disadvantaged students in Karnataka, offering full tuition waivers. Aligned with UN SDG 4 for quality education, it aims to eliminate financial barriers for meritorious students. The second edition attracted 173 applications, following 23 successful candidates in its inaugural run.

Alliance University announced its commitment to supporting seven economically disadvantaged yet promising students through the second edition of its 'Vidya Spandana' program. The university's initiative aims to break financial barriers to education for deserving students from Karnataka.

Vidya Spandana falls under the university's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, which advocates for quality education for all. The program ensures a 100% tuition fee waiver for selected undergraduate students facing economic hardships.

The initial edition of Vidya Spandana successfully aided 23 students, and this year, it received 173 applications statewide for the 2025-26 academic term. This initiative exemplifies the university's dedication to fostering educational opportunities for all, regardless of financial status.

