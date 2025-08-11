Left Menu

AMPAI 2025 Entrance Exam to Favor Sikh Candidates in Key States

The Association of Minority Professional Academic Institutes (AMPAI) will hold its 2025 entrance examination on August 24. The exam, focused on post-graduate courses, gives preference to Sikh candidates. It will occur in multiple centers across West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Tripura, and aims to ensure equal educational access.

The Association of Minority Professional Academic Institutes (AMPAI) announced the 2025 entrance examination for postgraduate courses, spotlighting Sikh candidates, set for August 24, across ten centers in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Tripura.

The CEE-AMPAI-2025-WB (Common Entrance Examination), sanctioned by the Department of Higher Education, West Bengal, provides access to courses in five AMPAI-affiliated colleges.

While prioritizing Sikh minority candidates, the remaining seats will be open to eligible students nationwide. Secretary CEE-AMPAI, Sardar Sohan Singh, emphasized their mission to deliver equal access to quality technical education for meritorious students from all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

