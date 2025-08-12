NIT Sikkim Partners with Intellipaat to Launch Future-Focused Online Degree Programs
NIT Sikkim has aligned with Intellipaat to offer online postgraduate degree programs, focusing on in-demand skills like AI, EV technology, and cyber security. This initiative makes higher education accessible and industry-relevant, targeting working professionals and graduates. The courses promise expert-led weekend classes without needing GATE scores.
- Country:
- India
NIT Sikkim has initiated a groundbreaking partnership with Intellipaat to deliver a range of online postgraduate degree programs. Focused on making higher education more accessible, the initiative aims to equip both working professionals and fresh graduates with essential, in-demand skills in the rapidly-evolving tech landscape.
The newly offered programs include M.Tech in Computer Science with specializations in AI & ML, Cyber Security, Full Stack Development, and Cloud Computing. Additionally, degrees in Electric Vehicle Technology and Applied AI are being launched. These courses are designed for convenience with weekend online classes and no GATE score requirements.
This collaboration signifies a new era of education, combining NIT Sikkim's academic expertise with Intellipaat's industry-focused learning management systems. Having alumni status from NIT Sikkim, coupled with immediate doubt resolution through AI-powered communication tools, offers a robust learning platform to students eager to thrive in India's digital economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cybersecurity Breach: Odisha's Higher Education Department Hits Snag
Smart Education at the 2025 CAECW: Building Future Generations
Jharkhand's Legislative Agenda: Transforming Education Amidst Assembly Session
NSFAS Reaffirms Support for New Leadership in Higher Education Ministry
ABSS 2025 to Mark Five Years of NEP with Vision for Future-Ready Education