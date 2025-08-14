Ukraine's Resilient Homecoming: 84 POWs Return

In a significant development, Ukraine has secured the release of 84 prisoners of war from Russia, including 33 soldiers and 51 civilians.

A notable aspect of this exchange is the release of individuals who have been detained for extended periods, with one civilian held for over 4,000 days.

This marks a continuation of prisoner swaps between Ukraine and Russia, with Ukraine having reclaimed more than 5,000 POWs since the conflict's escalation in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)