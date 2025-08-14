Left Menu

Ukraine's Resilient Homecoming: 84 POWs Return

Ukraine has successfully exchanged 84 prisoners of war with Russia, including soldiers and civilians, one of whom had been held for over a decade. Regular swaps have occurred throughout the ongoing conflict, with Ukraine having returned over 5,000 POWs since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Ukraine has secured the release of 84 prisoners of war from Russia, including 33 soldiers and 51 civilians.

A notable aspect of this exchange is the release of individuals who have been detained for extended periods, with one civilian held for over 4,000 days.

This marks a continuation of prisoner swaps between Ukraine and Russia, with Ukraine having reclaimed more than 5,000 POWs since the conflict's escalation in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

