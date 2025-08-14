Ukraine's Resilient Homecoming: 84 POWs Return
Ukraine has successfully exchanged 84 prisoners of war with Russia, including soldiers and civilians, one of whom had been held for over a decade. Regular swaps have occurred throughout the ongoing conflict, with Ukraine having returned over 5,000 POWs since Russia's invasion in February 2022.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:06 IST
In a significant development, Ukraine has secured the release of 84 prisoners of war from Russia, including 33 soldiers and 51 civilians.
A notable aspect of this exchange is the release of individuals who have been detained for extended periods, with one civilian held for over 4,000 days.
This marks a continuation of prisoner swaps between Ukraine and Russia, with Ukraine having reclaimed more than 5,000 POWs since the conflict's escalation in February 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Eastern Congo: M23 Rebel Attack Devastates Civilians
Soldiers Honored: Tragedy in Ladakh
UN Urges Thailand and Cambodia to Uphold Ceasefire, Protect Displaced Civilians
Russian attack on Ukrainian capital kills at least 11 civilians
Cambodia and Thailand: Soldiers Repatriated Amid Border Tensions