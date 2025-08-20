Tragic School Stabbing Sparks Chaos in Ahmedabad
A class 10 student was fatally stabbed by a junior at a private school in Ahmedabad. The incident led to school vandalism by a mob. The class 9 accused has been detained, and authorities are investigating the tragedy, urging the public to remain calm.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a class 10 student at a private school in Ahmedabad was stabbed to death, allegedly by a class 9 junior, following a minor altercation. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, resulted in the student's death later that night during treatment, according to police reports.
On Wednesday, the aftermath of the violent act saw an infuriated mob vandalize the Seventh Day Adventist School premises in a bid for retribution. Staff members were also reportedly assaulted in the ensuing chaos. In response, Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya condemned the incident, describing it as a 'red signal for a civilised society.'
The minister confirmed that the accused juvenile perpetrator has been detained and urged the community to maintain peace as police investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the stabbing unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
