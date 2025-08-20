New IIM in Guwahati: Boosting Northeast's Educational Landscape

The Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday, approved legislation facilitating the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati, providing a significant educational boost to the region. This decision, passed by the Lok Sabha a day earlier, dedicates Rs 550 crore to the initiative.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed that this will be the ninth IIM developed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade in leadership. Expressing gratitude towards Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his advocacy, Pradhan emphasized the importance of this institution in the Northeast.

This bill, deemed a national priority, intends to furnish the region with its second IIM after Shillong. The Guwahati IIM represents a cornerstone of Assam's special development package and underscores the commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure in the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)