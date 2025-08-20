Punjab's Renaissance: Transforming Education and Employment

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticized previous governments for allegedly neglecting quality education in the state.

Speaking at an event to distribute appointment letters, Mann accused past regimes of reducing government schools to mid-day meal centers, detracting from their educational mission.

Mann outlined improvements in Punjab's education sector, highlighting its top ranking in a national survey and the achievements of students in exams like NEET and JEE. He emphasized the AAP government's focus on socio-economic growth, citing over 55,000 jobs created during its tenure.

