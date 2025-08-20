Punjab's Renaissance: Transforming Education and Employment
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized former governments for neglecting education, claiming schools were regarded as meal centers rather than educational institutions. He announced improvements in government schools and success in national exams. Mann outlined the AAP government's focus on employment, providing over 55,000 jobs, and emphasizing state's socio-economic growth.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticized previous governments for allegedly neglecting quality education in the state.
Speaking at an event to distribute appointment letters, Mann accused past regimes of reducing government schools to mid-day meal centers, detracting from their educational mission.
Mann outlined improvements in Punjab's education sector, highlighting its top ranking in a national survey and the achievements of students in exams like NEET and JEE. He emphasized the AAP government's focus on socio-economic growth, citing over 55,000 jobs created during its tenure.
