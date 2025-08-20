Left Menu

Punjab's Renaissance: Transforming Education and Employment

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized former governments for neglecting education, claiming schools were regarded as meal centers rather than educational institutions. He announced improvements in government schools and success in national exams. Mann outlined the AAP government's focus on employment, providing over 55,000 jobs, and emphasizing state's socio-economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:05 IST
Punjab's Renaissance: Transforming Education and Employment
Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticized previous governments for allegedly neglecting quality education in the state.

Speaking at an event to distribute appointment letters, Mann accused past regimes of reducing government schools to mid-day meal centers, detracting from their educational mission.

Mann outlined improvements in Punjab's education sector, highlighting its top ranking in a national survey and the achievements of students in exams like NEET and JEE. He emphasized the AAP government's focus on socio-economic growth, citing over 55,000 jobs created during its tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025