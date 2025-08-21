Assam's Rs 600-Crore Skill Education Boost with Tata Nelco
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a Rs 600-crore project for skill education centers in partnership with Tata's Nelco. This initiative, involving 50 hubs and 500 spokes, aims to enhance skill education through satellite communication. Additionally, sanction letters for 3,14,773 PMAY-G beneficiaries were approved.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the state cabinet has sanctioned a Rs 600-crore venture to establish skill education facilities across Assam. This ambitious project is a collaboration with Nelco, a Tata group firm, aiming to develop a robust skill education framework.
Sarma outlined that the project includes the establishment of 50 hubs and 500 spokes as part of the initiative, with the majority of the funding provided by Tata's Nelco. The centers will use satellite communication systems supplied by Nelco to connect the hubs and spokes, ensuring streamlined education delivery.
In addition to the educational initiative, the Assam cabinet approved the distribution of sanction letters to over 3 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin. Sarma credited the central government for its support and announced the naming of a significant flyover to honor indigenous heritage.
