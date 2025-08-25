Blazing Path to Success: Indian Army Mentors Arunachal Youth

The Indian Army's Blazing Sword Division, part of the Gajraj Corps, has successfully guided 32 young students from Dirang and Jang in West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh. This initiative has enabled them to commence their educational journey at Woods Park Sainik School in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

Under the Army's mentorship, these children have embraced values of discipline, courage, and determination. The program prepares them for academic success and leadership in service of the nation, as highlighted by defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

This achievement showcases the transformative power of opportunities in remote areas and highlights the growing focus on youth empowerment in border states, emphasizing education's crucial role in nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)