Left Menu

Meghalaya's Trailblazing CM Scholarship Scheme for Students

Meghalaya's government introduced the Chief Minister's Scholarship Scheme (CMSS), offering Rs 6,000 annually to students from class 11 to PhD. This initiative promotes higher education access without income restrictions, benefiting approximately 80,000 students yearly. Applications start September 1 through an online portal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:50 IST
Meghalaya's Trailblazing CM Scholarship Scheme for Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya government has announced the formal launch of the Chief Minister's Scholarship Scheme (CMSS) 2025, an ambitious initiative designed to broaden access to higher education and boost academic achievement in the state.

Revealed in the 2025-26 budget by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, the scheme offers an annual scholarship of Rs 6,000 to students domiciled in Meghalaya from class 11 up to PhD. What's noteworthy is that the scheme imposes no income ceiling, making it accessible to all deserving students in the state.

The government projects that around 80,000 students, including those in nationally recognized institutions, will benefit every year. To manage scholarship applications, a dedicated online portal will go live on September 1, simplifying the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Hospital Under Scrutiny after Donor-Recipient Deaths

Pune Hospital Under Scrutiny after Donor-Recipient Deaths

 India
2
India and Bangladesh Unite for 56th Border Conference in Dhaka

India and Bangladesh Unite for 56th Border Conference in Dhaka

 Bangladesh
3
Scrutiny on Water Companies Over Executive Pay Amid Pollution Fines

Scrutiny on Water Companies Over Executive Pay Amid Pollution Fines

 Global
4
Allegations of Electoral Misconduct: Samajwadi Party Challenges Election Commission

Allegations of Electoral Misconduct: Samajwadi Party Challenges Election Com...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025