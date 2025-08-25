Meghalaya's Trailblazing CM Scholarship Scheme for Students
Meghalaya's government introduced the Chief Minister's Scholarship Scheme (CMSS), offering Rs 6,000 annually to students from class 11 to PhD. This initiative promotes higher education access without income restrictions, benefiting approximately 80,000 students yearly. Applications start September 1 through an online portal.
The Meghalaya government has announced the formal launch of the Chief Minister's Scholarship Scheme (CMSS) 2025, an ambitious initiative designed to broaden access to higher education and boost academic achievement in the state.
Revealed in the 2025-26 budget by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, the scheme offers an annual scholarship of Rs 6,000 to students domiciled in Meghalaya from class 11 up to PhD. What's noteworthy is that the scheme imposes no income ceiling, making it accessible to all deserving students in the state.
The government projects that around 80,000 students, including those in nationally recognized institutions, will benefit every year. To manage scholarship applications, a dedicated online portal will go live on September 1, simplifying the process.
