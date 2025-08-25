Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over JNU's High-Tech Library Entry System

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) faces protests from its students' union over the installation of a new face recognition system at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library. The administration constituted a committee to address the issue and requested cooperation from students amid ongoing demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:18 IST
Controversy Erupts Over JNU's High-Tech Library Entry System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University is at the center of a heated controversy following the decision to install a new face recognition entry system at its Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library. The move has been met with resistance by the JNU Students' Union, who claim they were not consulted about the changes.

The university has formed a committee tasked with addressing the disputes, meanwhile maintaining the current entry system. Authorities have urged students to avoid unauthorized activities and ensure the library's smooth functioning. Protests orchestrated by the union have escalated, resulting in damage to property and student injuries.

University officials emphasize that the system was introduced as a safety measure, citing past incidents of hate speech found on library property. The administration has taken decisive action against those responsible, banning two ex-students from campus. The situation reflects broader tension between university governance and student representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Hospital Under Scrutiny after Donor-Recipient Deaths

Pune Hospital Under Scrutiny after Donor-Recipient Deaths

 India
2
India and Bangladesh Unite for 56th Border Conference in Dhaka

India and Bangladesh Unite for 56th Border Conference in Dhaka

 Bangladesh
3
Scrutiny on Water Companies Over Executive Pay Amid Pollution Fines

Scrutiny on Water Companies Over Executive Pay Amid Pollution Fines

 Global
4
Allegations of Electoral Misconduct: Samajwadi Party Challenges Election Commission

Allegations of Electoral Misconduct: Samajwadi Party Challenges Election Com...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025