Controversy Erupts Over JNU's High-Tech Library Entry System
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) faces protests from its students' union over the installation of a new face recognition system at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library. The administration constituted a committee to address the issue and requested cooperation from students amid ongoing demonstrations.
Jawaharlal Nehru University is at the center of a heated controversy following the decision to install a new face recognition entry system at its Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library. The move has been met with resistance by the JNU Students' Union, who claim they were not consulted about the changes.
The university has formed a committee tasked with addressing the disputes, meanwhile maintaining the current entry system. Authorities have urged students to avoid unauthorized activities and ensure the library's smooth functioning. Protests orchestrated by the union have escalated, resulting in damage to property and student injuries.
University officials emphasize that the system was introduced as a safety measure, citing past incidents of hate speech found on library property. The administration has taken decisive action against those responsible, banning two ex-students from campus. The situation reflects broader tension between university governance and student representation.
