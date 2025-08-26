Judicial panel report on Kaleshwaram to figure prominently in T''gana assembly session

The report of the judicial commission which held former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for the alleged lapses in Kaleshwaram project, the shortage of urea, among others, is expected to figure prominently in the Telangana assembly session scheduled to begin on August 30.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has summoned the assembly and legislative council to meet at 10.30 AM on August 30, according a notification.

The state cabinet on August 4 discussed and accepted the commission's report in its meeting.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had then said the government would soon call for a meeting of the Assembly and decide the future course of action on the report after a thorough debate on the matter.

BRS MLA T Harish Rao criticised the state government for releasing a 60-page summary of the commission's report on the Kaleshwaram project, describing it as 'false' and ''politically motivated.'' Among other key issues, the shortage of urea leading to farmers holding protests at several places and the 42 per cent quota for Backward Classes are also expected to come up for discussion in the assembly.

The state legislature had earlier passed two bills to provide 42 per cent quota to the BCs in local bodies and education and employment which are pending for Presidential assent.

The CM earlier this month led a protest in New Delhi to demand Presidential assent for the reservation bills and alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was stalling them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)