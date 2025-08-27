Left Menu

Governor Removes VC Over Corruption Charges

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose removed Professor Pabitra Chattopadhyay from his role as vice chancellor of the University of Gour Banga due to corruption accusations and dereliction of duty. Chattopadhyay, accused of demanding money for legal expenses, denied the allegations. The university's convocation was also cancelled.

  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has dismissed Prof. Pabitra Chattopadhyay from his vice chancellor position at the University of Gour Banga, citing corruption allegations and neglect of duty, according to an official from Raj Bhavan.

The governor's directive follows accusations from the university's inspector of colleges claiming that Chattopadhyay, a chemistry professor, sought funds to cover legal costs. Despite Chattopadhyay's denial, the inspector has filed legal actions at the Calcutta High Court over potential improprieties.

Further controversy surrounds the cancellation of the university's August 25 convocation, initially scheduled by the education department but halted due to interference concerns. This, compounded with Chattopadhyay's alleged actions, led to his removal by Governor Bose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

