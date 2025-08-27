Tragic School Bus Accident in Victoria Shakes Community

A school bus accident in Victoria, Australia, has claimed the life of a student and left 11 others injured, as confirmed by Victorian emergency services. The crash involved a bus from Christian College Geelong, which veered off course near Geelong while attempting to negotiate a left-hand turn on a rural road.

The bus, carrying 28 students, rolled over dramatically, creating a 'confronting' scene for emergency workers on site, according to Senior Officer Paul Lineham of Victoria Police. One child required urgent medical attention and was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, while 10 others, including the 76-year-old driver, were transported to medical facilities via road.

The driver has since been released from the hospital and is aiding police with their ongoing investigation. Authorities are examining all aspects of the incident, including vehicle conditions and road circumstances, to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)