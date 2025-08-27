Delhi's Educational Revolution: AI-Powered CM Shree Schools Unveiled
Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the establishment of 75 CM Shree schools equipped with AI labs and modern technology to enhance government schooling. The initiative aims to provide world-class education to all students. Sood emphasized the ongoing evolution of education and the importance of safeguarding middle-class parents in fee regulation.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday revealed the city government's plan to launch 75 CM Shree schools, embracing artificial intelligence labs and cutting-edge technology as part of the initiative to revolutionize government educational institutions.
The announcement was made during a Teachers' Felicitation Ceremony organized by the Child Education Society at Bal Bharti School. Esteemed educator and Padma Shri recipient Anand Kumar, renowned for the 'Super 30' program, was also in attendance, underscoring the significant role educators play in shaping a developed India.
Minister Sood highlighted the transition of education from traditional methods to modern technology, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing equal educational opportunities for students in both private and government schools, safeguarding middle-class parents' interests with recent fee regulation measures.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Education
- AI
- Schools
- Technology
- Government
- CM Shree
- Modernization
- Teachers
- Students
ALSO READ
Shortcomings Exposed in Government-Run Children's Home in Rampur
AIBOC Slams Government's Plan to Privatise IDBI Bank
Athi Geleba Urges Ethical, Inclusive Use of AI in SA Government Communication
Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and cutting-edge training facilities: Government.
Commonwealth Games in India would leave lasting impact by boosting tourism, and creating jobs: Government.