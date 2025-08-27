Delhi's Educational Revolution: AI-Powered CM Shree Schools Unveiled

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday revealed the city government's plan to launch 75 CM Shree schools, embracing artificial intelligence labs and cutting-edge technology as part of the initiative to revolutionize government educational institutions.

The announcement was made during a Teachers' Felicitation Ceremony organized by the Child Education Society at Bal Bharti School. Esteemed educator and Padma Shri recipient Anand Kumar, renowned for the 'Super 30' program, was also in attendance, underscoring the significant role educators play in shaping a developed India.

Minister Sood highlighted the transition of education from traditional methods to modern technology, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing equal educational opportunities for students in both private and government schools, safeguarding middle-class parents' interests with recent fee regulation measures.