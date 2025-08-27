Left Menu

Delhi's Educational Revolution: AI-Powered CM Shree Schools Unveiled

Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the establishment of 75 CM Shree schools equipped with AI labs and modern technology to enhance government schooling. The initiative aims to provide world-class education to all students. Sood emphasized the ongoing evolution of education and the importance of safeguarding middle-class parents in fee regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:16 IST
Delhi's Educational Revolution: AI-Powered CM Shree Schools Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday revealed the city government's plan to launch 75 CM Shree schools, embracing artificial intelligence labs and cutting-edge technology as part of the initiative to revolutionize government educational institutions.

The announcement was made during a Teachers' Felicitation Ceremony organized by the Child Education Society at Bal Bharti School. Esteemed educator and Padma Shri recipient Anand Kumar, renowned for the 'Super 30' program, was also in attendance, underscoring the significant role educators play in shaping a developed India.

Minister Sood highlighted the transition of education from traditional methods to modern technology, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing equal educational opportunities for students in both private and government schools, safeguarding middle-class parents' interests with recent fee regulation measures.

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Green Revolution: Clearing Landfill Sites by 2026

Delhi's Green Revolution: Clearing Landfill Sites by 2026

 India
2
Google Maps Mishap Leads to Fatal Accident on Closed Bridge

Google Maps Mishap Leads to Fatal Accident on Closed Bridge

 India
3
Swift Justice: SIT Tackles Shahjahanpur's Fraud Cases

Swift Justice: SIT Tackles Shahjahanpur's Fraud Cases

 India
4
Bill Pulte: A Housing Regulator with a Political Agenda

Bill Pulte: A Housing Regulator with a Political Agenda

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025