MCD to Boost School Infrastructure and Hygiene with New Measures

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to make significant improvements in school infrastructure and hygiene by hiring 4,000 new sanitation workers. Enhanced financial authority for school principals and immediate repair of solar panels are among the measures approved by the civic body's Education Committee to elevate education standards in its schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:44 IST
MCD to Boost School Infrastructure and Hygiene with New Measures
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to hire 4,000 new sanitation workers as part of a major initiative to upgrade school infrastructure and hygiene.

In a recent meeting, the Education Committee, led by Yogesh Verma, prioritized sanitation, emphasizing immediate repairs of faulty solar panels and the cleaning of all water tanks within three days.

These steps, including empowering principals financially for timely repairs, aim to lift education standards by addressing operational gaps, thereby ensuring better facilities for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

