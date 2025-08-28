MCD to Boost School Infrastructure and Hygiene with New Measures

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to hire 4,000 new sanitation workers as part of a major initiative to upgrade school infrastructure and hygiene.

In a recent meeting, the Education Committee, led by Yogesh Verma, prioritized sanitation, emphasizing immediate repairs of faulty solar panels and the cleaning of all water tanks within three days.

These steps, including empowering principals financially for timely repairs, aim to lift education standards by addressing operational gaps, thereby ensuring better facilities for students.

