Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes JC Bose University: Two Student Suicides in Two Months

A tragic series of events at JC Bose University in Faridabad have led to two student suicides in the past two months. The latest incident involves Daksh, an 18-year-old BSc Life Science student, who was found hanging from a fan at the university's campus. A note absolving others of responsibility was recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:27 IST
Tragedy Strikes JC Bose University: Two Student Suicides in Two Months
Daksh
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, JC Bose University of Science and Technology in Faridabad has reported the second student suicide in as many months.

The latest incident saw Daksh, an 18-year-old BSc Life Science student, take his life by hanging himself from a fan on the sixth floor of the university's Deendayal Upadhyay wing. Workers discovered the body at approximately 3 pm on Thursday.

A suicide note was found on Daksh, explicitly stating that no one was responsible for his decision. Prior to the incident, Daksh had not attended classes for a week. His father, Vinod Kumar, has been informed, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

 India
2
Reliance Unveils AI Subsidiary with Global Tech Partnerships

Reliance Unveils AI Subsidiary with Global Tech Partnerships

 India
3
IBM to Revolutionize India's Tech Scene with Quantum Compute Center in Amaravati

IBM to Revolutionize India's Tech Scene with Quantum Compute Center in Amara...

 Global
4
India's Economic Surge: Leading Global Growth

India's Economic Surge: Leading Global Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025