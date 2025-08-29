Tragedy Strikes JC Bose University: Two Student Suicides in Two Months
A tragic series of events at JC Bose University in Faridabad have led to two student suicides in the past two months. The latest incident involves Daksh, an 18-year-old BSc Life Science student, who was found hanging from a fan at the university's campus. A note absolving others of responsibility was recovered.
In a tragic turn of events, JC Bose University of Science and Technology in Faridabad has reported the second student suicide in as many months.
The latest incident saw Daksh, an 18-year-old BSc Life Science student, take his life by hanging himself from a fan on the sixth floor of the university's Deendayal Upadhyay wing. Workers discovered the body at approximately 3 pm on Thursday.
A suicide note was found on Daksh, explicitly stating that no one was responsible for his decision. Prior to the incident, Daksh had not attended classes for a week. His father, Vinod Kumar, has been informed, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
