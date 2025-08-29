Left Menu

MoE Approves Major Funding for CUTN Infrastructure Boost

The Ministry of Education has allocated Rs 385.27 crore for infrastructure at Central University of Tamil Nadu. The funding, through HEFA, will enable construction of new academic facilities and hostels. This investment aims to enhance CUTN's educational ecosystem and support higher education development in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has sanctioned a significant Rs 385.27 crore for the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) to expand its infrastructure, officials announced on Friday.

With this funding through the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA), CUTN will see the development of new academic and residential facilities, including a modern academic block, additional hostels for students and researchers, and accommodations for faculty and staff.

The project, primarily funded by Ministry of Education grants, will feature a Science Instrumentation Centre with advanced research instruments. This initiative will bolster CUTN's education environment, offering contemporary labs and residences to meet the institution's evolving academic requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

