From Construction Sites to Medical School: The Inspiring Journey of Subham Sabar

Subham Sabar, 19, a laborer from Odisha, defied odds to crack the NEET UG exams, securing admission to an MBBS course. From working in Bengaluru to support his family, Sabar's determination led him from laboring at construction sites to MKCG Medical College, turning his dream into reality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 30-08-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable story of determination and perseverance, Subham Sabar, a 19-year-old from Odisha, has broken through socio-economic barriers to secure a spot in a prestigious medical college. Working as a laborer in Bengaluru to support his family, Sabar not only passed the rigorous NEET UG exams but outperformed thousands to rank 18,212 in the scheduled tribe category. His achievement stands as a testament to the power of hard work and ambition.

Sabar, hailing from a financially challenged background in Mudulidhiah village of the Khurda district, took on labor jobs in Bengaluru post-exams to support his family of five. Amongst the construction sites, a call from his teacher brought news that changed the course of his life: he had been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. The joy of this moment was indescribable for Sabar, who immediately returned home to celebrate with his family, thoughts of his future bright.

Having saved Rs 25,000 from his stint in Bengaluru, Sabar is now poised and eager to embark on his journey to become a doctor. His parents, mindful of the financial challenges ahead, hope for government support to see their son complete his medical education. Sabar's story is one of grit and resilience, showcasing how hard work and dedication can overcome daunting challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

