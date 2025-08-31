Ragging Fallout: FIR Against Engineering Students in Jharkhand

An FIR has been filed against six students in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district over allegations of ragging a first-year engineering student, according to local police reports released on Sunday. The incident allegedly occurred at Ramgarh Engineering College (REC) in Murubanda village within the jurisdiction of Rajrappa police station.

Police revealed that the first-year student, currently hospitalized, had previously lodged a ragging complaint with the National Anti Ragging Cell (NARC), prompting the attack by second-year students. Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar confirmed the FIR and stated that investigations are ongoing; however, no arrests have been made to this point.

In a proactive response, the REC management has been instructed to implement strict measures against campus ragging. Vice-Principal Nazmul Islam and the anti-ragging cell have convened to outline actions aimed at curtailing such incidents. The college administration is also pursuing disciplinary steps against the accused seniors.

