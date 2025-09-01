Quiz Catalyst Celebrates 1,000th Show: Revolutionizing Learning with Clue-Driven Quizzes
Quiz Catalyst, a leading quiz design and hosting company, celebrates its 1,000th quiz event in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Founded in 2016, it has transformed traditional quizzes into interactive learning experiences across India, engaging over 100,000 participants with innovative formats in multiple languages, catering to corporates, schools, and communities.
- Country:
- India
Quiz Catalyst, an innovative quiz design and hosting firm, has announced the milestone of its 1,000th quiz event, held on August 23, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Established in 2016 by schoolmates, the company has gained national acclaim for its engaging and inclusive approach to learning through quizzes.
Designed to break complex concepts into interactive, gamified questions, Quiz Catalyst reshapes the traditional quiz format. Co-founder Surya Narayanan notes that this design encourages deduction over rote recall, helping participants feel accomplished and motivated.
Looking ahead, Quiz Catalyst plans to expand its regional language offerings and develop new animated themes for educational sectors, leveraging its unique ability to transform intellectual engagement into spirited and shared experiences across diverse audiences.
ALSO READ
Punjab Shuts Educational Institutes Amid Torrential Rains
Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid Widespread Devastation
Empowered Voices: Hunger Strike Highlights Political Struggle for Education Funds
Transforming Odisha: Education and Technology Drive Global Aspirations
Union Education Minister's Historic Visit Sparks Dialogue on Odisha's Educational Future