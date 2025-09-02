Left Menu

Thousands of Students Benefit from West Bengal's Student Credit Card Scheme

In the financial year 2024–25, 19,471 students in West Bengal utilized the Student Credit Card scheme to secure loans for educational expenses. Introduced in 2021, this scheme allows students to borrow up to Rs 10 lakh at a 4% annual interest rate, addressing education-related financial needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:34 IST
  • India

During the financial year 2024–25, 19,471 students benefited from the Student Credit Card scheme in West Bengal, Education Minister Bratya Basu revealed in the Assembly on Tuesday. The scheme, initiated in 2021, provides financial assistance to students, enabling them to fund various educational courses.

Responding to queries during Question Hour from BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon, Basu highlighted the scheme's success in supporting a significant number of students with loans, assisting in education from secondary to professional levels. The scheme permits borrowing up to Rs 10 lakh at an interest rate of 4% per annum.

Additionally, senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced a toll-free number to report environmental guideline violations, emphasizing the importance of battling pollution and seeking cooperation in this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

