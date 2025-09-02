Thousands of Students Benefit from West Bengal's Student Credit Card Scheme

During the financial year 2024–25, 19,471 students benefited from the Student Credit Card scheme in West Bengal, Education Minister Bratya Basu revealed in the Assembly on Tuesday. The scheme, initiated in 2021, provides financial assistance to students, enabling them to fund various educational courses.

Responding to queries during Question Hour from BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon, Basu highlighted the scheme's success in supporting a significant number of students with loans, assisting in education from secondary to professional levels. The scheme permits borrowing up to Rs 10 lakh at an interest rate of 4% per annum.

Additionally, senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced a toll-free number to report environmental guideline violations, emphasizing the importance of battling pollution and seeking cooperation in this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)