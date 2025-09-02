Left Menu

Diplomatic Tragedy: Indonesia's Embassy Employee Assassinated in Lima

The brutal killing of Zetro Leonardo Purba, an employee of Indonesia's embassy in Lima, has prompted an investigation by Peru's foreign ministry. The incident, described as an assassination, has led to increased security measures for Indonesia's ambassador and diplomatic staff in Peru.

02-09-2025
Diplomatic Tragedy: Indonesia's Embassy Employee Assassinated in Lima
employee

The Peruvian foreign ministry has vowed to conduct a comprehensive investigation following the tragic killing of Zetro Leonardo Purba, an employee of Indonesia's embassy in Lima.

The incident occurred on Monday evening and has been labeled as an 'assassination', sparking concerns about the safety of diplomatic personnel in the country.

In response to the attack, Peruvian authorities have stepped up security for Indonesia's ambassador and other diplomatic staff to ensure their safety and prevent further incidents.

