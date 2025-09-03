Left Menu

UK Expands Russia Sanctions Over Forced Deportations

The UK added 11 new individuals and entities to its sanctions list against Russia, targeting those involved in the forced deportation and re-education of Ukrainian children. This move is part of ongoing efforts to penalize Russian actions in Ukraine, the government announced on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:04 IST
UK Expands Russia Sanctions Over Forced Deportations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Wednesday, Britain expanded its Russia sanctions, adding 11 new individuals and entities to the list. This action reflects ongoing diplomatic measures against Moscow's contentious activities.

According to a government update, the sanctions target those involved in and supporting Russia's forced deportation and re-education program directed at Ukrainian children.

This move underscores the UK's continued stance against Russia's conduct in Ukraine, labeling these acts as unacceptable and demanding accountability.

TRENDING

1
AI Companies Gain Potential Edge from Antitrust Ruling on Google

AI Companies Gain Potential Edge from Antitrust Ruling on Google

 Global
2
IOC Resumes Funding to India After Resolving Governance Issues

IOC Resumes Funding to India After Resolving Governance Issues

 India
3
Rains Prompt Reptile Rescues in Mumbai

Rains Prompt Reptile Rescues in Mumbai

 India
4
Trump's Tariff Tussle: Supreme Court Showdown

Trump's Tariff Tussle: Supreme Court Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025