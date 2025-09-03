UK Expands Russia Sanctions Over Forced Deportations
The UK added 11 new individuals and entities to its sanctions list against Russia, targeting those involved in the forced deportation and re-education of Ukrainian children. This move is part of ongoing efforts to penalize Russian actions in Ukraine, the government announced on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Britain expanded its Russia sanctions, adding 11 new individuals and entities to the list. This action reflects ongoing diplomatic measures against Moscow's contentious activities.
According to a government update, the sanctions target those involved in and supporting Russia's forced deportation and re-education program directed at Ukrainian children.
This move underscores the UK's continued stance against Russia's conduct in Ukraine, labeling these acts as unacceptable and demanding accountability.
