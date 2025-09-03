Left Menu

StudyIn and SUN Education Unite to Revolutionize Global Student Recruitment

StudyIn's acquisition of Indonesia's SUN Education, the largest study abroad agency, combines both companies' strengths, significantly bolstering their positions in global student recruitment. The merger enhances their reach, enabling 125 locations across 40 countries and processing 300,000 student applications annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:41 IST
StudyIn and SUN Education Unite to Revolutionize Global Student Recruitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a landmark development for the student recruitment industry, StudyIn, a global leader in higher education, has completed its acquisition of SUN Education, Indonesia's premier study abroad agency. The merger creates a formidable multi-destination player with enriched global connections and increased capabilities in Australia.

SUN Education, founded in 2010, is Indonesia's largest agency with 27 locations, boasting partnerships with top-tier universities worldwide. The acquisition reflects StudyIn's ambition to expand its global footprint and enhance student pathways to higher education destinations, especially in Australia.

''Joining the StudyIn group is an incredible opportunity,'' said Fredy Subrata, CEO of SUN Education. The combined operations now span over 125 locations in 40 countries, aiming to make the complex journey of studying abroad seamless for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Urban Policy: Shaping the Future City

Kerala Urban Policy: Shaping the Future City

 India
2
Political Protest Sparks Harassment Allegation Against Samajwadi Women's Wing

Political Protest Sparks Harassment Allegation Against Samajwadi Women's Win...

 India
3
European Football Fans Rally Against Transnational Matches

European Football Fans Rally Against Transnational Matches

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh Eyes Deep-Tech Future with IIT Kanpur at the Helm

Uttar Pradesh Eyes Deep-Tech Future with IIT Kanpur at the Helm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025