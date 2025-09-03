StudyIn and SUN Education Unite to Revolutionize Global Student Recruitment
StudyIn's acquisition of Indonesia's SUN Education, the largest study abroad agency, combines both companies' strengths, significantly bolstering their positions in global student recruitment. The merger enhances their reach, enabling 125 locations across 40 countries and processing 300,000 student applications annually.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a landmark development for the student recruitment industry, StudyIn, a global leader in higher education, has completed its acquisition of SUN Education, Indonesia's premier study abroad agency. The merger creates a formidable multi-destination player with enriched global connections and increased capabilities in Australia.
SUN Education, founded in 2010, is Indonesia's largest agency with 27 locations, boasting partnerships with top-tier universities worldwide. The acquisition reflects StudyIn's ambition to expand its global footprint and enhance student pathways to higher education destinations, especially in Australia.
''Joining the StudyIn group is an incredible opportunity,'' said Fredy Subrata, CEO of SUN Education. The combined operations now span over 125 locations in 40 countries, aiming to make the complex journey of studying abroad seamless for students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
