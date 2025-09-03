Delhi University's Election Surety: A Controversial Deterrent?

The All India Students' Association (AISA) has taken legal action against Delhi University's recent decision to enforce a mandatory parental surety bond for candidates in student union elections. The measure requires parents to provide bank details and signatures, making them financially accountable for potential rule violations.

The student body criticized this rule as an intimidation tactic that undermines student autonomy. AISA activists Anjali and Manish are leading the legal challenge, questioning the necessity of parental involvement in elections driven by adult candidates' independent choices.

Previously, the Delhi High Court heard arguments against a monetary bond requirement, nixed in earlier cases due to claims of discrimination against economically-challenged candidates. AISA accuses the university of violating previous court commitments by reinstating a similar measure.