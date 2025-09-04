Left Menu

Innovators Unite: SSVM's Transforming India Conclave Embraces AI with Humanity

The SSVM Group of Institutions hosted the 4th Transforming India Conclave 2025, focusing on 'AI & Humanity – Co-Creating Our World Today'. Over three days, thought leaders, students, and educators explored ethical innovation and the harmonious integration of AI in various sectors, while celebrating educational achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:13 IST
Coimbatore, September 4, 2025 – The SSVM Group of Institutions concluded the 4th edition of its prestigious Transforming India Conclave, hosted at SSVM World School, Coimbatore.

Over three days, the event united thought leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, educators, and students around the theme 'AI & Humanity – Co-Creating Our World Today'. Attendees engaged in enriching conversations on merging technological advances with ethical considerations.

The conclave featured engaging sessions, awards recognizing young entrepreneurial talent, and accolades for inspirational educators, emphasizing SSVM's commitment to fostering a future where technology and human values coexist seamlessly.

