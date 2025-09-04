Innovators Unite: SSVM's Transforming India Conclave Embraces AI with Humanity

Coimbatore, September 4, 2025 – The SSVM Group of Institutions concluded the 4th edition of its prestigious Transforming India Conclave, hosted at SSVM World School, Coimbatore.

Over three days, the event united thought leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, educators, and students around the theme 'AI & Humanity – Co-Creating Our World Today'. Attendees engaged in enriching conversations on merging technological advances with ethical considerations.

The conclave featured engaging sessions, awards recognizing young entrepreneurial talent, and accolades for inspirational educators, emphasizing SSVM's commitment to fostering a future where technology and human values coexist seamlessly.

