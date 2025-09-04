Left Menu

Delhi University Shines in NIRF 2025 Rankings

Delhi University and its affiliated colleges excelled in the NIRF 2025 rankings, with Hindu College leading the list. The university achieved its best performance, rising to fifth position among universities and retaining the 15th spot overall. The rankings highlight the collaborative achievements of faculty, students, and alumni.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:35 IST
Delhi University's Hindu College emerged as the top-ranked college in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, claiming the number one spot on the prestigious list for colleges across the nation.

In an impressive feat, Delhi University also ascended to the fifth position in the Universities category, moving up from sixth place last year. Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh hailed this achievement as a 'landmark moment,' attributing it to the combined efforts of faculty, students, alumni, and staff. Meanwhile, Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava stated that the recognition showcases the institution's commitment to holistic education, offering students opportunities in research, innovation, and practical exposure.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) maintained its strong standing, securing the second spot among universities. Concurrently, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) slipped slightly, ranking fourth among universities. With 14,163 higher education institutions participating in the rankings, a significant increase from previous years, the NIRF 2025 reflects the expanding landscape of Indian higher education.

