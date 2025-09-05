Left Menu

German police search for suspect after pupil stabs teacher, Bild reports

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 14:14 IST
German police search for suspect after pupil stabs teacher, Bild reports
German police are searching for a suspect after a pupil stabbed a teacher at school in the city of Essen, the Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

Police said on X that a teacher had been injured in an attack and that its operation was ongoing. (Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Rachel More)

