MP to give '4th-time pay scale' to 1.5 lakh teachers of govt schools in state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced to provide the benefit of the fourth-time pay scale to nearly 1.5 lakh teachers of government schools in the state, which will require additional Rs 117 crore annually.He was speaking at the state-level Teachers Day programme in the state capital, where he also transferred Rs 330 crore for the purchase of school uniforms for 55 lakh children.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:24 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced to provide the benefit of the 'fourth-time pay scale' to nearly 1.5 lakh teachers of government schools in the state, which will require additional Rs 117 crore annually.

He was speaking at the state-level Teachers' Day programme in the state capital, where he also transferred Rs 330 crore for the purchase of school uniforms for 55 lakh children. ''The government will give the fourth-time pay scale to assistant teachers, senior teachers of educational cadre, primary teachers of new educational cadre and secondary teachers. This will benefit 1.5 lakh teachers in the state,'' Yadav said. A proposal will be brought in the cabinet for this purpose, and teachers will get the gift of the fourth-time pay scale from 2025-26. This will put an additional burden of Rs 117 crore on the government, he said.

The chief minister also transferred Rs 330 crore into the accounts of 55 lakh children of class I-VIII (1-8th) for purchasing school uniforms.

He also said that Sandipani schools are being opened in the state. The academic results of children from government schools has been better than those from private schools. This has been the best result in the last 15 years, Yadav added.

The chief minister said that in the Indian tradition, guru (teacher) occupies an important place.

''In ancient times, the guru used to prepare future rulers. Maharshi Vishwamitra took Lord Ram and Lakshman with him and destroyed the demons by giving them knowledge of weapons and scriptures. Similarly, after killing Kansa, Lord Krishna reached Maharshi Sandipani's ashram in Ujjain and performed many divine acts,'' he said.

''India is moving ahead with strength under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our scientists have developed modern Sudarshan Chakra and handed it over to the army for protection from the enemy.

Former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan had said that instead of celebrating his birthday, the day should be celebrated as Teacher's Day to acknowledge the contribution of teachers. Since then, teachers are honoured on September 5 in the country, he said. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Yadav also honoured a number of teachers on the occasion.

Welcoming the decision of the government to give fourth-time pay scale to the teachers, Madhya Pradesh Shikshak Sangh President Chatraveer Singh Rathod said the CM has fulfilled their long pending demand and the move will substantially benefit the teachers in the state.

The governor said that in the era of social media, it was necessary to discipline the children. ''Teachers should discipline children at school and parents should do so at home. This will create a sense of respect for elders in the minds of children. Teachers should be respected in society,'' he said.

