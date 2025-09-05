Allegations of Corruption in West Bengal's SLST Exam

Suvendu Adhikari, a BJP leader, has raised serious allegations against a purported racket selling question papers for the imminent State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

Scheduled for September 7 and 14, this test aims to fill thousands of teaching positions in secondary and higher secondary schools across West Bengal. According to Adhikari, these question papers are being sold for up to Rs 50,000 in North 24 Parganas.

Despite these allegations, the commission has assured the public that the integrity and security of the test materials are intact. This controversy arises amid findings by both the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court that invalidated previous recruitment processes as corrupt.