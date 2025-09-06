Shaping Global Leaders: The IIT Bombay - WashU Executive MBA Advantage

The IIT Bombay - WashU Executive MBA program has solidified its place as a powerhouse in global management education, exclusively offering a joint degree from an Indian and American university. It prepares seasoned professionals to step confidently into enterprise leadership amidst global business evolution.

CEO Gopal Shukla highlights the program's mission to create 'future-ready, transition-ready' professionals by continuously updating its curriculum with emerging best practices. Amid evolving business landscapes, this program emphasizes change management and strategic vision.

Spread over 18 months, participants undergo intensive sessions held four days a month, blending strategy, digital transformation, and leadership skills. The program also offers global exposure through residencies in India and the U.S., equipping leaders to navigate cross-border challenges effortlessly.