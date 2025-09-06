Left Menu

Arunachal's Vision: Aligning Youth with 'Viksit Bharat' 2047

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik urged youth to align personal goals with the national vision for 2047 during Dera Natung Government College's foundation day. He encouraged innovation and creativity in education while acknowledging faculty and alumni contributions. Participation in the MyGov portal was also encouraged.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) addressed students at the 47th Foundation Day of Dera Natung Government College, urging the youth to align their aspirations with the national vision 'Viksit Bharat' 2047. The governor emphasized that educational institutions are crucial for growth and transformation.

Parnaik encouraged students to embrace creativity, innovation, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and skill-based learning. He highlighted the role of educators as true architects of the future, advising them to guide students with empathy and up-to-date knowledge. Alumni were also urged to stay connected with the college and contribute to its advancement.

The governor paid tribute to former Education Minister Dera Natung and encouraged participation in the MyGov portal to foster nation-building. Achievements were celebrated, including academic and extracurricular successes, and a book by Dr Tumbom Riba 'Lily' Jomoh was released. College Principal Dr M Q Khan outlined the institution's achievements and future plans.

