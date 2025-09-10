Students Return to Schools in Jammu Amid Post-Flood Recovery

In Jammu, the reopening of schools marks a significant step towards normalcy following devastation from relentless rains, floods, and landslides that forced a fortnight-long closure.

The region was battered starting August 26, resulting in casualties and damage to infrastructure. Schools, however, reopened, welcoming enthusiastic students eager to resume learning and connect with peers and teachers.

The education department has mandated structural safety certifications before offline classes restart, ensuring the safety of both public and private educational institutions. Some schools, however, remain closed pending repairs.