Students Return to Schools in Jammu Amid Post-Flood Recovery

Schools in the Jammu region have reopened after a two-week closure due to severe rain, floods, and landslides. While some institutions remain closed due to damage, students and teachers express enthusiasm for resuming classes. Safety measures are mandated before reopening, including structural safety certifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu, the reopening of schools marks a significant step towards normalcy following devastation from relentless rains, floods, and landslides that forced a fortnight-long closure.

The region was battered starting August 26, resulting in casualties and damage to infrastructure. Schools, however, reopened, welcoming enthusiastic students eager to resume learning and connect with peers and teachers.

The education department has mandated structural safety certifications before offline classes restart, ensuring the safety of both public and private educational institutions. Some schools, however, remain closed pending repairs.

