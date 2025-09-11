Left Menu

West Bengal's TET Protest: Educators Demand Employment

Around 200 candidates who qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2022 protested at the West Bengal Assembly, demanding recruitment for vacant teaching positions. They clashed with police and were supported by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The government promises updates on vacancies and interview schedules soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A demonstration by over 200 qualified candidates of the 2022 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) took place outside the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday. Their primary demand was immediate recruitment for teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools.

The rally, which moved from Dorina Crossing at Esplanade to the Assembly's gates, faced police resistance. Despite efforts to halt their progress, the protesters were ultimately detained and escorted away. They carried placards voicing their demands and frustration.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari showed support for the protesters, criticizing the ruling party's handling of the situation. The Education Minister, Bratya Basu, acknowledged the issue, promising that updates regarding vacancies and interview processes would be released shortly.

