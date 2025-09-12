Threats Target HBCUs: Fear and Precaution Grip Campuses

In a troubling development on Thursday, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the United States faced a barrage of threats, leading to heightened security and disruption of campus activities. The FBI has classified these threats as hoaxes but emphasized their commitment to treating them with utmost seriousness.

The rash of threats arrived amidst an atmosphere of concern generated by recent mass shootings and false alarms. This prompted several universities to exercise caution, cancelling classes and implementing lockdowns. While the lockdowns have since concluded, many institutions remain vigilant, ramping up their security protocols.

Prominent figures, including US Rep. Troy Carter, have condemned the threats, underscoring them as attacks against the community. The incidents have sparked an impassioned call for decisive action to prevent similar threats in the future, as universities and local authorities strive to reassure concerned students and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)