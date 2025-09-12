Left Menu

Security Lapses Questioned After Tragic Death at Jadavpur University

After the fatal incident involving third-year student Anamika Mondal at Jadavpur University, authorities highlighted security inadequacies due to delayed funds and blind CCTV spots. Investigations focus on surveillance footage and post-mortem findings to unravel circumstances, as staff shortages and campus access after hours raise safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:28 IST
Security Lapses Questioned After Tragic Death at Jadavpur University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of Anamika Mondal's tragic death at Jadavpur University, campus security inadequacies have come under scrutiny. Questions have arisen about the effectiveness of surveillance systems, pinpointing blind spots that may hinder investigations into the incident.

University officials cited delays in government funding as a primary reason for the gaps in security, particularly the slow rollout of CCTV cameras designed to cover the entire campus. Existing footage is under review as police await post-mortem reports to proceed with their inquiry.

The case has sparked debates over the need for enhanced security measures, including additional CCTV installations and the hiring of more security personnel. In light of these events, student activists and organizations have demanded swift actions to improve campus safety to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Bus Route Over Khajuri Flyover Eases Delhi Traffic

New Bus Route Over Khajuri Flyover Eases Delhi Traffic

 India
2
AI Video Mocking Modi Sparks Outrage as Gehlot Urges Respect for Mothers

AI Video Mocking Modi Sparks Outrage as Gehlot Urges Respect for Mothers

 India
3
Sachin Pilot Accuses Election Commission of Bias Amidst Congress's Fight for Justice

Sachin Pilot Accuses Election Commission of Bias Amidst Congress's Fight for...

 India
4
EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025