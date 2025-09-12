Security Lapses Questioned After Tragic Death at Jadavpur University
After the fatal incident involving third-year student Anamika Mondal at Jadavpur University, authorities highlighted security inadequacies due to delayed funds and blind CCTV spots. Investigations focus on surveillance footage and post-mortem findings to unravel circumstances, as staff shortages and campus access after hours raise safety concerns.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of Anamika Mondal's tragic death at Jadavpur University, campus security inadequacies have come under scrutiny. Questions have arisen about the effectiveness of surveillance systems, pinpointing blind spots that may hinder investigations into the incident.
University officials cited delays in government funding as a primary reason for the gaps in security, particularly the slow rollout of CCTV cameras designed to cover the entire campus. Existing footage is under review as police await post-mortem reports to proceed with their inquiry.
The case has sparked debates over the need for enhanced security measures, including additional CCTV installations and the hiring of more security personnel. In light of these events, student activists and organizations have demanded swift actions to improve campus safety to prevent further tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Man Duped Twice by Marriage Broker, Investigation Launched
Online Class Video Scandal Sparks Investigation
Tragedy in Amroha: Suspicious Dowry Death Sparks Investigation
China's Surveillance Export: Fengqiao Model Tested in Solomon Islands
Delhi High Court Demands Thorough Investigation in In-Flight Disruption Case