Security Lapses Questioned After Tragic Death at Jadavpur University

In the aftermath of Anamika Mondal's tragic death at Jadavpur University, campus security inadequacies have come under scrutiny. Questions have arisen about the effectiveness of surveillance systems, pinpointing blind spots that may hinder investigations into the incident.

University officials cited delays in government funding as a primary reason for the gaps in security, particularly the slow rollout of CCTV cameras designed to cover the entire campus. Existing footage is under review as police await post-mortem reports to proceed with their inquiry.

The case has sparked debates over the need for enhanced security measures, including additional CCTV installations and the hiring of more security personnel. In light of these events, student activists and organizations have demanded swift actions to improve campus safety to prevent further tragedies.

