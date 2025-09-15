75 pc attendance rule essential to maintain education quality, says UP governor

Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of state universities Anandiben Patel on Monday underlined the importance of enforcing a 75 per cent attendance rule in higher education institutions, saying it was crucial to ensure academic discipline and maintain the quality of education.

Speaking at the eighth convocation ceremony of Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajjubhaiya) University here, Patel stressed that regular class participation was key to students' holistic development.

''Mandatory 75 per cent attendance is extremely essential for maintaining education quality and discipline,'' she said, calling on students to approach challenges with a ''problem-solving attitude instead of fear''.

The governor congratulated 187 students who were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals, including 56 gold medallists from undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, according to an official statement.

Expressing happiness over the significant representation of women among medal recipients, she said society was steadily moving towards women's empowerment, it added.

The governor urged students to expand their contribution beyond their families to the development of the nation and take inspiration from Padma awardees.

State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and Minister of State Rajni Tiwari also addressed the ceremony, urging students to contribute actively to India's growth and development goals.

