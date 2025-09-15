DU holds review ahead of DUSU polls on Sept 18

Left Menu

The University of Delhi on Monday held a review meeting ahead of the Delhi University Students Union DUSU elections, scheduled for September 18, with counting of votes set for the following day.The meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof.

The University of Delhi on Monday held a review meeting ahead of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, scheduled for September 18, with counting of votes set for the following day.

The meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh at the Council Hall, Vice-Regal Lodge, was attended by key officials including Dean of Colleges Prof. Rajni Abbi, Registrar Prof. Raj Kishor Sharma (Chief Election Officer), Dr. Rajesh Singh (Chief Returning Officer), Mr. Raja Bantha (DCP, North District), senior police officers, college principals, department heads, provosts, and hostel wardens.

According to the office statement of the varsity, officials emphasised ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections, with the University and Delhi Police committed to smooth polling and timely declaration of results. Zero tolerance was reiterated for any violations of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and DUSU election guidelines.

Security arrangements were discussed in detail, with the DCP (North Zone) assuring full police support. College-level polls will be conducted through paper ballots managed by individual colleges, while Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used only for DUSU office-bearer elections.

College authorities were advised to follow instructions on the DUSU webpage. Important contact numbers and guidelines have been shared with election participants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

