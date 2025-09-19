Left Menu

Meghalaya Champions Educational Inclusivity: New SOPs and Website Launched

Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar unveiled the SOP and dedicated website for the Right to Education Act, emphasizing inclusivity. The initiative mandates a 25% reservation for disadvantaged groups in private schools. The scheme aims to bridge educational gaps and promote social integration in Meghalaya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:33 IST
In a significant stride towards educational inclusivity, Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar unveiled the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and launched a new website dedicated to the implementation of the Right to Education Act.

The initiative mandates private, unaided, non-minority schools to reserve 25% of their entry-level seats for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, in line with Section 12(1)(c) of the Act. This move was hailed as a critical step towards ensuring equality and fulfilling every child's constitutional right to education.

The newly released SOPs are designed to bring clarity and uniformity, while the website promises transparency and efficiency in the admission process. Education Secretary Vijay Kumar Mantri emphasized that the initiative is a strategic investment aimed at bridging the socio-economic divide by giving marginalized children access to quality education, with the government reimbursing schools for the associated costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

