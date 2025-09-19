Meghalaya Champions Educational Inclusivity: New SOPs and Website Launched
Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar unveiled the SOP and dedicated website for the Right to Education Act, emphasizing inclusivity. The initiative mandates a 25% reservation for disadvantaged groups in private schools. The scheme aims to bridge educational gaps and promote social integration in Meghalaya.
- Country:
- India
In a significant stride towards educational inclusivity, Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar unveiled the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and launched a new website dedicated to the implementation of the Right to Education Act.
The initiative mandates private, unaided, non-minority schools to reserve 25% of their entry-level seats for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, in line with Section 12(1)(c) of the Act. This move was hailed as a critical step towards ensuring equality and fulfilling every child's constitutional right to education.
The newly released SOPs are designed to bring clarity and uniformity, while the website promises transparency and efficiency in the admission process. Education Secretary Vijay Kumar Mantri emphasized that the initiative is a strategic investment aimed at bridging the socio-economic divide by giving marginalized children access to quality education, with the government reimbursing schools for the associated costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cyber Attack Grounds Pulkovo Airport's Website
Microsoft Takes Down 340 Phishing Websites Run by Nigerian Cybercrime Syndicate
Elon Musk's Starlink reports service outage, website shows
Right Paydays Launches in the USA: Compare Payday & Personal Loans on a Smarter Loan Comparison Website
Maharashtra govt asks ministries, depts to have opening page of websites in Marathi