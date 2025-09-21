Left Menu

Pakistan's Call to Protect Children from Abuse in Seminaries

A Pakistan parliamentary panel called for strict measures to protect children from abuse in seminaries and schools. Led by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, the Senate committee highlighted the need for oversight, parent-teacher engagement, and legislative reforms to prevent further cases of abuse and ensure transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-09-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 12:03 IST
Pakistan's Call to Protect Children from Abuse in Seminaries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A parliamentary panel in Pakistan has issued a call for robust measures to safeguard children from abuse in seminaries and schools, as reported by a major media outlet. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights convened under the leadership of Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri to assess unsettling instances of corporal punishment and sexual abuse in religious seminaries across the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Federal and provincial officials briefed the committee on current initiatives to combat these issues. Senator Zehri emphasized that the primary obligation of the state is child protection, noting that the focus is not on targeting legitimate religious institutions but rather on eradicating abuse through stricter oversight and accountability. She also pointed to issues such as lack of registration, financial transparency, and proper monitoring within these institutions.

The senator advocated for stringent actions, including regular seminary inspections, compulsory parent-teacher interactions, enhanced teacher training focused on child safety, and a prohibition on corporal punishment. The low conviction rates in reported cases were also a concern, highlighting the need for prosecution and deterrence to stop the cycle of abuse. Senator Aimal Wali Khan criticized the commercial shift of many seminaries and urged legislative incorporation into the national education system. Additional suggestions by the committee included district-level monitoring and unified provincial legal frameworks.

TRENDING

1
Tihar Controversy: Plea Against Terrorist Graves Filed

Tihar Controversy: Plea Against Terrorist Graves Filed

 India
2
Early Diwali for Delhi Traders: GST Reforms Bring Cheer

Early Diwali for Delhi Traders: GST Reforms Bring Cheer

 India
3
Tragic Plunge: Water Tanker Falls into Ravine on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

Tragic Plunge: Water Tanker Falls into Ravine on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions and Sanctions Loom Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Diplomatic Tensions and Sanctions Loom Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025