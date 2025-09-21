Pakistan's Call to Protect Children from Abuse in Seminaries

A parliamentary panel in Pakistan has issued a call for robust measures to safeguard children from abuse in seminaries and schools, as reported by a major media outlet. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights convened under the leadership of Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri to assess unsettling instances of corporal punishment and sexual abuse in religious seminaries across the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Federal and provincial officials briefed the committee on current initiatives to combat these issues. Senator Zehri emphasized that the primary obligation of the state is child protection, noting that the focus is not on targeting legitimate religious institutions but rather on eradicating abuse through stricter oversight and accountability. She also pointed to issues such as lack of registration, financial transparency, and proper monitoring within these institutions.

The senator advocated for stringent actions, including regular seminary inspections, compulsory parent-teacher interactions, enhanced teacher training focused on child safety, and a prohibition on corporal punishment. The low conviction rates in reported cases were also a concern, highlighting the need for prosecution and deterrence to stop the cycle of abuse. Senator Aimal Wali Khan criticized the commercial shift of many seminaries and urged legislative incorporation into the national education system. Additional suggestions by the committee included district-level monitoring and unified provincial legal frameworks.