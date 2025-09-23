Left Menu

Bhujbal Urges Fast-Track for Nashik Medical College Project

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal instructed departments to expedite the approvals for the upcoming medical college in Nashik. He emphasized canceling forest reservations for the project. Forest Minister Ganesh Naik affirmed quick action on proposals, as the college is a government-approved initiative near the MUHS campus.

Maharashtra's Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has called for urgent inter-departmental coordination to expedite the establishment of a government medical college and hospital in Nashik. In a recent review meeting held at Mantralaya, he stressed the immediate need to cancel forest reservations on the designated land.

Bhujbal urged the health education department and the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) to actively engage in resolving this issue. Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, along with senior officials, participated in the discussions. Bhujbal also highlighted that the state government has already sanctioned the project and assigned additional land for its development near the MUHS campus.

Minister Naik stated that the forest department, per a Supreme Court directive, is in a position to regularize such matters and will quickly act on receiving a formal proposal to annul the forest reservation. The project is deemed to serve the public interest, underscoring the urgency of its progress.

